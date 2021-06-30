Badr Edd
logorilla

pickup

Badr Edd
logorilla
Badr Edd for logorilla
Hire Us
  • Save
pickup quick home app modern clever up arrow minimal monogram speed fast box logo delivery
Download color palette

Hey guys!
what do you think about this concept i'm exploring for pickup?
let me know in the comment if there is something similar done before :D

for inquiries : info@logorilla.art

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
logorilla
logorilla
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by logorilla

View profile
    • Like