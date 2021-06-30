Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victor Murea
Lepisov Branding

Play Button Logo Concept

Victor Murea
Lepisov Branding
Victor Murea for Lepisov Branding
Play Button Logo Concept app icon app video production music platform play play button mark symbol colors gradient logo logo design branding
Play Button Logo Concept app icon app video production music platform play play button mark symbol colors gradient logo logo design branding unused for sale premade identity brand
Hello everyone,

Here's another unused concept from Tuneboom project which we worked on a few months ago. Tuneboom is a new media distribution platform that allows music producers, artists, and content creators to license, sell music and videos.

Feedback is welcome!

Lepisov Branding
Lepisov Branding
