Helena Layzu

Design the branding for a fictional music festival.

Helena Layzu
Helena Layzu
  • Save
Design the branding for a fictional music festival. illustration design vector adobe illustrator graphic design logo branding
Download color palette

Design the branding for a fictional music festival. 🎸🎻🎤🎙🎶🎵🎼🎹

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Helena Layzu
Helena Layzu

More by Helena Layzu

View profile
    • Like