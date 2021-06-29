Ben Doin' Design

Course Schedule

Ben Doin' Design
Ben Doin' Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Course Schedule ui website design figma
Download color palette

Got inspired from a recent post from Fireart Studio. Changed the color scheme, some of the info, and cleaned it up a bit. This is my first design in months.

Link to inspo: https://dribbble.com/shots/15898439-Courses-Desktop-Platform

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ben Doin' Design
Ben Doin' Design
Let's see what happens when I do this
Hire Me

More by Ben Doin' Design

View profile
    • Like