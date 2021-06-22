Fireart Studio

Courses Desktop Platform desktop platform learning courses ux ui clean fireart studio fireart
Hey everyone👋, today we’d like to share our desktop version of the learning app. It helps learners stay engaged and access their progress and gamification status (points, levels, badges, etc.). Platform is optimized for learning on the go, ready to be experienced on your preferred device.

Posted on Jun 22, 2021
