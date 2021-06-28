Joshua Beitler

Upload a rate sheet

Joshua Beitler
Joshua Beitler
  • Save
Upload a rate sheet form form controls file upload interface upload illustration uiux ui design system web design app settings
Download color palette

Fun interface for a file uploader in our settings, including a neat little Windows 11-inspired icon resembling a spreadsheet :D

Joshua Beitler
Joshua Beitler
Building cross border UX @ Zonos

More by Joshua Beitler

View profile
    • Like