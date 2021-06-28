Cíclica | Brand Book

Cíclica is a Costarican brand that manufactured the first menstrual cup in Central America. 🙌🏻

We worked on their rebrand, creating a new visual identity and Social Media Content in order to communicate better their mission, wich is to empower women all over the world to start living more sustainable menstrual cycles with products that reduce the carbon footprint caused by single use feminine care products.

We're proud to have had all our Design Team Juliana Morales, Joselyn Carvajal and Natalia Morera working on this incredible project. Special thanks to

Created by women for women!

