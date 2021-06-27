Tom

"Knowledge is Power"

Knowledge is power.
since our first ancestors walked on earth, knowledge has been the most powerful tool for the human race.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 27, 2021
