The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

Dribbblers! Have you ever thought about teaching online?
Thinkific
, a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, and sell online courses, is inviting you to express your vision around the theme "Knowledge is power. Share it."
As a creative entrepreneur, you can impact your community and scale your business by taking what you know online. As you think about what it would mean to share your creative expertise with the world, what comes to mind? What does the phrase "Knowledge is power. Share it." mean to you?
You can create anything inspired by this theme from art and UI Design, to 3D illustrations and icons. Optional, feel free to incorporate the Thinkific icon and the phrase “Knowledge is power. Share it.”
🥇 1st place: Apple iPad pro 12.9-inch display, Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro+Growth
🥈 2nd and 3rd place: Choice of Apple AirPods OR Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro+Growth
As a thank you for sharing what you create, all participants will receive two months free on Thinkific Pro + Growth to start your course creation journey!
Create anything you want inspired by the theme “Knowledge is power. Share it.” For bonus points, feel free to incorporate the Thinkific icon (available for download above) and the phrase “Knowledge is power. Share it.”
To participate in this challenge, simply click the “Rebound this Shot” button above and share your work before Monday, June 28 12:00 PM (EST).
After a judging period, winners will be showcased here and notified. First prize: iPad Pro 12.9-inch display, Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro + Growth. Second and third prize: your choice of Apple AirPods OR Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro + Growth.