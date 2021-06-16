Official Playoff
Thinkific

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

by Thinkific on Jun 16, 2021

Tf knowledgeispower

Dribbblers! Have you ever thought about teaching online?


Thinkific , a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, and sell online courses, is inviting you to express your vision around the theme "Knowledge is power. Share it."


As a creative entrepreneur, you can impact your community and scale your business by taking what you know online. As you think about what it would mean to share your creative expertise with the world, what comes to mind? What does the phrase "Knowledge is power. Share it." mean to you?


You can create anything inspired by this theme from art and UI Design, to 3D illustrations and icons. Optional, feel free to incorporate the Thinkific icon and the phrase “Knowledge is power. Share it.”


🥇 1st place: Apple iPad pro 12.9-inch display, Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro+Growth
🥈 2nd and 3rd place: Choice of Apple AirPods OR Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro+Growth


As a thank you for sharing what you create, all participants will receive two months free on Thinkific Pro + Growth to start your course creation journey!

How to participate

See Rules and Regulations
1

Design

Create anything you want inspired by the theme “Knowledge is power. Share it.” For bonus points, feel free to incorporate the Thinkific icon (available for download above) and the phrase “Knowledge is power. Share it.”

2

Rebound

To participate in this challenge, simply click the “Rebound this Shot” button above and share your work before Monday, June 28 12:00 PM (EST).

3

Win

After a judging period, winners will be showcased here and notified. First prize: iPad Pro 12.9-inch display, Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro + Growth. Second and third prize: your choice of Apple AirPods OR Apple Pencil + 1 year on Thinkific Pro + Growth.

420 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. unique minimal design icon illustration logo design icon minimal modern design 2021 design illustrator graphic design
    unique minimal design icon
  2. minimal unique construction design real estate builders construction logo minimal design icon branding modern design illustrator 2021 design graphic design
    minimal unique construction design
  3. Timeless logo design concept professional logo icon illustration design graphic design minimal logo design minimalist modern creative unique timeless
    Timeless logo design concept
  4. Modern Minimal Logo Concept design luxury logo modern logo minimal logo flat logo minimalist logo minimal branding logo
    Modern Minimal Logo Concept
  5. E-Commerce Shop uiux ui ux app design dailyui clothing marketplace online shop fashion branding ecommerce shop modern creative unique minimal graphic design illustration
    E-Commerce Shop
  6. creative logo design concept with timeless fell professional logo illustration design icon graphic design modern minimal logo design minimalist timeless unique simple creative
    creative logo design concept with timeless fell
  7. Shine logo branding custom logo custom minimal logo initial website logo versatile minimalist minimal illustration design industrial logo creative logo design creative logo company logo branding logo logo design logo
    Shine logo
  8. UI Shot : Knowledge is Power (Literally) illustration design branding logo
    UI Shot : Knowledge is Power (Literally)
  9. Knowledge is power. UI Design: Photo Studio website Concept company website branding website logo unique design clear concept typography template adobe photoshop product design creative graphic design website design ux
    Knowledge is power. UI Design: Photo Studio website Concept
  10. Spider Logo symbol web logo business logo 3d motion graphics graphic design animation branding ui design modern logo flat logo illustration ux icon logos logo spider spider logo
    Spider Logo
  11. Knowledge is power. watercole paper
    Knowledge is power.
  12. Knowledge is Power. Share it. thinking creative pencil grit mouse glasses beard character grainy mezzotint geometric man face computer laptop design illustration texture
    Knowledge is Power. Share it.
  13. Knowledge is power. online learning mcdaniel belle quote illustration thinkific sewing power knowledge
    Knowledge is power.
  14. Knowledge is Power - Share it! e-learning webui education ui minimal edutech
    Sign up
    Knowledge is Power - Share it!
  15. Knowledge graphic design motion graphics animation lighting octane architect abstract c4d cinema4d 3d
    Knowledge
  16. Modern Minimal Geometric logo design creative logo modern minimalist illustration logo design modern logo minimalist logo design luxury unique modern business logo
    Modern Minimal Geometric logo design
  17. posters design poster branding illustration
    posters design
  18. -Aist- Branding -aist- branding design logo figma
    -Aist- Branding
  19. Knowledge is power. | Design 2021 student vector official playoff playoff graduate power learning illustration design
    Knowledge is power. | Design 2021
  20. Responsive Newspaper Website minimal ux design app
    Responsive Newspaper Website
  21. youtube food blog chanal logo logo shahanaj a. @semanto6
    youtube food blog chanal logo
  22. Magical Liquid Art - Wallpaper graphic design color ux design wallpaper minimal liquid effect
    Magical Liquid Art - Wallpaper
  23. Mobile UI : Knowledge is Power knowledge is  power mobile app
    Mobile UI : Knowledge is Power
  24. Knowledge is power ,share it. poster design graphic design design
    Knowledge is power ,share it.