Thinkific Challenge: "Knowledge is Power. Share it."

Hello guys, this is my entry Icon designs for Thinkific Challenge : "Knowledge is Power. Share it."
I designed based on human and technology things because Thinkific is tech-based company.
I created CPU and brain for Knowledge,
Power Supply Unit, Bicep and Thunder to reflect Power and
Share button, Three People sharing together and brain on the hand to represent Share.

Posted on Jun 27, 2021
