Hello guys, this is my entry Icon designs for Thinkific Challenge : "Knowledge is Power. Share it."
I designed based on human and technology things because Thinkific is tech-based company.
I created CPU and brain for Knowledge,
Power Supply Unit, Bicep and Thunder to reflect Power and
Share button, Three People sharing together and brain on the hand to represent Share.