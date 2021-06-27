Tarun Singh

Thinkific Website Design

Tarun Singh
Tarun Singh
Thinkific Website Design
I created this Landing Page Design Concept for “Thinkific” for the Dribbble playoff challenge.

Knowledge is power. Share it! There is no denying of the fact.
Infact it is that power that increases more and more when you share it!!
Thinkific let’s you do that with ease.

You can create, market and sell your online course and see the impact on your growth.

The design was made in Adobe XD!!
Hope y’all like it!!

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Tarun Singh
Tarun Singh

