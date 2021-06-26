Vika Karlyuk

Knowledge is power

Vika Karlyuk
Vika Karlyuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Knowledge is power web design dribbble 3d design ux ui figma illustration 3d design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers and Thinkific!

We are now living in an era of cool technology, and perhaps very soon we will start transferring our Thinkific skills using a wire or wireless connection from the head to the cloud. I think this future is coming soon.
I would like to show you the Thinkific website design concept and my 3D illustration.

Learn, develop in your field and be healthy!

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Vika Karlyuk
Vika Karlyuk
Welcome to my design life :)
Hire Me

More by Vika Karlyuk

View profile
    • Like