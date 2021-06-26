Steen Toons

Knowledge is power

Knowledge is power
I wanted to have the brain as the power source to make knowledge be the main inspiration. I also wanted it to stand out together with the share it, so that without much movement of the eyes, we share the knowledge.

Rebound of
The Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
