Student education platform : Thinkfic (Concept)

The above UI/UX design is a platform that enables students to build a connection with their course masters of Thinkfic.
Learn about THINKFIC:
Dribbblers! Have you ever thought about teaching online?
Thinkfic is a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, and sell online courses.
The vision of Thinkfic is to partner with the brightest minds. And have courses on every possible topic so the whole world can benefit from these courses. The goals of creators and the goals of students are aligned to maximize efficiency.
The advantage of the course being online is, it allows sharing the knowledge with multiple people simultaneously. Establish your business now & impact your community and scale your business by taking what you know online.
Co-founder and CEO (THINKFIC): Greg Smith
