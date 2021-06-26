Amrin Amena

Knowledge is Power - Music Player Concept

Amrin Amena
Amrin Amena
  • Save
Knowledge is Power - Music Player Concept reboundshot rebound songapp competition challenge musicplayerui musicplayer music illustration appdesign app ui graphic design design dailyui
Download color palette

Thanks for watching, hope you'll like it.

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Amrin Amena
Amrin Amena

More by Amrin Amena

View profile
    • Like