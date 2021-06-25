🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Levi Jones reached out to collaborate on a 3D character and illustrations for his personal branding and I was happy to oblige.
Check some of these out in action at https://www.levidjones.com/
Also, Levi (https://dribbble.com/levidjones) is pretty great designer, so hit him up if you are looking for help on a design project. He will crush it!