Levi Jones 3d scene simulation clothing marvelous marvelousdesigner rigging character octane c4d branding illustration design 3d
Levi Jones reached out to collaborate on a 3D character and illustrations for his personal branding and I was happy to oblige.

Check some of these out in action at https://www.levidjones.com/

Also, Levi (https://dribbble.com/levidjones) is pretty great designer, so hit him up if you are looking for help on a design project. He will crush it!

3D Illustration, 3D Animation, UI Design, Branding
