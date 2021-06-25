Madhura Patgavkar

Finance Application - Transaction Details

Madhura Patgavkar
Madhura Patgavkar
  • Save
Finance Application - Transaction Details minimal design app finance app ui
Download color palette

This is a recreation of Personal Finance application (You can find it here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/94710871/Moneyfy-Personal-Finance-Mobile-Application-%28UIUX%29) that I worked on for my personal portfolio around a year back.

There's still a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciations are always welcome 😊

E806b3dd0f00d0a19d1edeabc9924563
Rebound of
Finance Application - Home Feed and Statistics
By Madhura Patgavkar
View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Madhura Patgavkar
Madhura Patgavkar

More by Madhura Patgavkar

View profile
    • Like