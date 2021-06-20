Finance Application - Home Feed and Statistics

This is a recreation of Personal Finance application (You can find it here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/94710871/Moneyfy-Personal-Finance-Mobile-Application-%28UIUX%29) that I worked on for my personal portfolio around a year back.

There's still a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciations are always welcome 😊

Next two screens from the same application are coming soon. 🔜