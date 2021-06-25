yra loresca

Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” Mobile UI App

yra loresca
yra loresca
  • Save
Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” Mobile UI App icon illustration ux ui design app
Download color palette

Knowledge is a very interesting characteristic because it is the one thing that is actually persistent in experience.

This is a Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” Mobile UI App Concept I've made.
I hope you like it ❤
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact:
lorescayra050800@gmail.com

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
yra loresca
yra loresca

More by yra loresca

View profile
    • Like