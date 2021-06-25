Thinkific - Knowledge is power. Share it Rebound

Torus Kit

Our participation in the Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge.

All animations are done in https://toruskit.com in HTML without writing any JS or CSS!

The code is simple again. To animate the strips we've used a "group" animation capability:

data-tor-group=".strip => inview(p):scale.from(0) exponential slow delay(/~500ms/) wait(2500ms) place.left(/-50~150%/) rotate.from(/-50~90deg/) @--tor-translateZ(/-70~80rem/);"

This will generate random delay, place (position) rotate (rotation) and @--tor-translateZ CSS variable for z-index 3d depth

Check live here: https://toruskit.com/showcase/experiments/thinkific/

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
Thinkific
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
All in one Bootstrap tool for interactive websites

