My First Car - Rebound

car first retro alfa romeo
So here it is! My Bella - my first car, Alfa Romeo 156, 1.9 JTD. "She" will be always in my heart ;))

Posted on May 1, 2011
UX/UI Designer, Art Director and Awwwards Jury
