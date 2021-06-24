Cancer Sign

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Discover Lobster's interpretations of the zodiacal signs each month on our socials. Starting here with Cancer, a good friend that sometimes can be a bit too curious.
This water sign is profoundly intuitive and sentimental, and they care a lot about family and home more than any other sign of the zodiac.
Cancer loves to take care of others, and they want to feel needed, and they will always fancy a compliment.
We'd also start to present our explorers, that are helping us observe the night.
Meet the Headman.
A curious little fella, that loves to stare at the stars with his small telescope.
Creative Direction: Fausto Montanari
Illustration: Miguel Angel Camprubi
Animation: Nikolay Ivanov & Teodor Hristov
Sound: Fabrizio Martini
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.