Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lobster

Cancer Sign

Lobster
Lobster
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. Cancer_Dribble_2_Loops.mp4
  2. HeadMan_02_Dribbble.mp4

Discover Lobster's interpretations of the zodiacal signs each month on our socials. Starting here with Cancer, a good friend that sometimes can be a bit too curious.
This water sign is profoundly intuitive and sentimental, and they care a lot about family and home more than any other sign of the zodiac.
Cancer loves to take care of others, and they want to feel needed, and they will always fancy a compliment.
We'd also start to present our explorers, that are helping us observe the night.
Meet the Headman.
A curious little fella, that loves to stare at the stars with his small telescope.

Creative Direction: Fausto Montanari
Illustration: Miguel Angel Camprubi
Animation: Nikolay Ivanov & Teodor Hristov
Sound: Fabrizio Martini

Lobster
Lobster
Creative studio
Hire Us

More by Lobster

View profile
    • Like