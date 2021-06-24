Cancer Sign

Discover Lobster's interpretations of the zodiacal signs each month on our socials. Starting here with Cancer, a good friend that sometimes can be a bit too curious.

This water sign is profoundly intuitive and sentimental, and they care a lot about family and home more than any other sign of the zodiac.

Cancer loves to take care of others, and they want to feel needed, and they will always fancy a compliment.

We'd also start to present our explorers, that are helping us observe the night.

Meet the Headman.

A curious little fella, that loves to stare at the stars with his small telescope.

Creative Direction: Fausto Montanari

Illustration: Miguel Angel Camprubi

Animation: Nikolay Ivanov & Teodor Hristov

Sound: Fabrizio Martini