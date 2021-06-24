Home, safe home 🏡

Traditional home security is obsolete, overwhelming, and downright expensive. So many wires, unnecessary hardware, technicians, and false alarms.

Noonlight built an API that offers a modern take on professional monitoring to all DIY hardwares out there - think companies like Wyze, Arlo, Eufy and more. When your hardware detects a potential emergency - like a door sensor opened, or a window broken - trained humans at Noonlight immediately assess the sensor data, contact the household, and send first responders.

But what do users see? Our partners needed help designing the ideal experience, so I conducted some user research, then designed an MVP, app-only home security experience that we could all put to the test in our daily lives. Some learnings built into the designs above 1) My home security needs to be proactive, not just reactive and 2) I expect seamless transitions that match my life and routines. More to come!