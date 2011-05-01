Eric E. Anderson

My First Car - ‘79 Datsun 210

Eric E. Anderson
Eric E. Anderson
  • Save
My First Car - ‘79 Datsun 210 rebound datsun first car
Download color palette

Although, mine was blue... and she was GLORIOUS!

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Eric E. Anderson
Eric E. Anderson

More by Eric E. Anderson

View profile
    • Like