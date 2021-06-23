Laura

Share da Pow!

Laura
Laura
Hire Me
  • Save
Share da Pow! participation inclusion peace education design minimal illustration
Download color palette

For a world where education is not a privilege of few! Let's share the knowledge, let's share the power! 🧡💜💛💙

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Laura
Laura
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Laura

View profile
    • Like