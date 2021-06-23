Sanjay Billa

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, LET'S SHARE IT.

Sanjay Billa
Sanjay Billa
  • Save
KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, LET'S SHARE IT. minimal ui figmadesign figma design
Download color palette

"KNOWLEDGE IS POWER, LET'S SHARE IT."
I tried to make an Glassmorphism Ui Design. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

follow me on Instagram for more :
https://instagram.com/visualsbyartam

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Sanjay Billa
Sanjay Billa

More by Sanjay Billa

View profile
    • Like