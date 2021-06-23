Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
h3l Branding Agency

Playpal™ Digital Branding

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
Playpal™ Digital Branding
|
Playpal ™ is a digital platform focused on health and well-being.
Our task was to develop their digital identity, visual language and the key visual of the UX user experience. | We focus on the formal attributes of the segment and develop integrated concepts of dynamism, community, optimism, energy and vitality represented in all aspects of the responsive language.
|
www.goplaypal.com
+
Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/76609737/Playpal-ICO-Digital-Branding

h3l Branding Agency
h3l Branding Agency
