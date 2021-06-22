Infograms | IBM

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Inforgrams are the newly added addition to the IBM Design Language.
Infograms are used to visually represent data and help guide the audience to a conclusion in a story and point out relationships, quickly. The Infogram is used for tertiary or marginal data, or to stylistically pair with productive pictograms to create visual harmony.
Hats off to the internal team that are making these come to life.