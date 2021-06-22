Justinas Urbonas

Nowadays, you can gain knowledge on the Internet easily! Actually, that's how I learned graphic design. Thanks to all creators and educators who share their knowledge online, it has been a huge help for building up my carier.

My submisssion to The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Posted on Jun 22, 2021
