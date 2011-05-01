Pedro Pinto

AJP PR3 200 SM

Pedro Pinto
Pedro Pinto
  • Save
AJP PR3 200 SM ajp pr3 200 supermoto supermotard portugal bike white black
Download color palette

My first car? Yet to come...

I'm pretty happy with this baby! Very nice for a beginner.

More photos here: http://cl.ly/6Oc3

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Pedro Pinto
Pedro Pinto

More by Pedro Pinto

View profile
    • Like