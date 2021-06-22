Oleg Coada

Jarvis | Final Logo marketing wave pattern logo design branding identity branding digital tech saas logo design branding content writing robot artificial intelligence ai
Hi there,
Here's the final logo design for Jarvis, an AI robot that helps save time writing content.

Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

