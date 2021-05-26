Oleg Coada

Jarvis | Logo design

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Hire Me
  • Save
Jarvis | Logo design branding and identity j letter logo 2d design digital saas tech branding tech logo robot unused j logo j letter logo design branding identity branding logo design branding
Jarvis | Logo design branding and identity j letter logo 2d design digital saas tech branding tech logo robot unused j logo j letter logo design branding identity branding logo design branding
Download color palette
  1. Jarvis-dribbble-2-1.png
  2. Jarvis-dribbble-2-2.png

Hi there,
Here's another logo design concept for Jarvis - a recent project I was working on.
Let me know what you think about it!
I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

F812d88f93446806404770557f00cbaa
Rebound of
Jarvis | Logo design
By Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
🚩 Booking projects for October
Hire Me

More by Oleg Coada

View profile
    • Like