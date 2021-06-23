Electric Car Rental Platform

Conceptzilla
Faun is an electric car rental service that is looking to redefine the way cross-border and long trip experience is perceived. Faun will take care of everything a client needs along the road, things like charging or getting a driver for specific places, making the trip comfortable as a city commute but with the benefits of fast traveling.

