Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zarya Kiqo

Ignored

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo
  • Save
Ignored people visual digital illustration drawing art line shackels chains shackle chain torture build building structure temple pagoda tower bell man
Download color palette

A digital line art illustration of a tortured man, shackled underneath a giant bell in the middle of a garden (housed in an temple like structure/pagoda). While there are people milling about ignoring his presence. A commission. You can watch the drawing process here. You can also find me here.

Zarya Kiqo
Zarya Kiqo

More by Zarya Kiqo

View profile
    • Like