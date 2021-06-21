creative logo design concept with timeless fell

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I use the word TARGET to create this logo. I rotate the A letter and fill with the target icon or symbol that you called. I try to make the logo as simple as possible but very easy to understand and give it a eye catchy fell that if you see it you will easily memorize it.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.