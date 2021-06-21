Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saurav Karmoker

creative logo design concept with timeless fell

creative logo design concept with timeless fell professional logo illustration design icon graphic design modern minimal logo design minimalist timeless unique simple creative
I use the word TARGET to create this logo. I rotate the A letter and fill with the target icon or symbol that you called. I try to make the logo as simple as possible but very easy to understand and give it a eye catchy fell that if you see it you will easily memorize it.

Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
