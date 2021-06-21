Saurav Karmoker

Timeless logo design concept

Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker
  • Save
Timeless logo design concept professional logo icon illustration design graphic design minimal logo design minimalist modern creative unique timeless
Download color palette

I just use the word UNLOCK to make a logo. I try to symbolize the meaning of the word UNLOCK in this logo. Hope you like this

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
Saurav Karmoker
Saurav Karmoker

More by Saurav Karmoker

View profile
    • Like