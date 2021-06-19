Misha Heesakkers

Trip Optimiser App

Trip Optimiser App uiux insights dredging app trip optimiser van oord
I had the pleasure to work on the visual design of the TripOptimiser app of Van Oord. The core functionality of the app is providing insights about complex dredging projects by using a smart algorithm. Through the use of the app the work of Van Oord gets done more efficiently and sustainably.

Posted on Jun 19, 2021
