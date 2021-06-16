Pujovski

CreatorVerse - Symbol Sticker

Pujovski
Pujovski
Hire Me
  • Save
CreatorVerse - Symbol Sticker sticker universe saturn planet brand identity branding design logo minimal clean
Download color palette

CreatorVerse - Symbol Sticker

CreatorVerse is a new company that helps creators engage their fans using fractionalized NFTs that can be traded on a marketplace.

Idea: C + Planet
CreatorVerse (Universe)

F24f7033abb89db8b375a44826e8a73a
Rebound of
CreatorVerse - Symbol Sketch
By Pujovski
View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2021
Pujovski
Pujovski
Brand Identity Specialist
Hire Me

More by Pujovski

View profile
    • Like