CreatorVerse - Symbol Sketch

CreatorVerse - Symbol Sketch nft illustration saturn c letter c planet pencil sketch grid brand identity branding design logo minimal clean
CreatorVerse is a new company that helps creators engage their fans using fractionalized NFTs that can be traded on a marketplace.

Idea: C + Planet
CreatorVerse (Universe)

Devices: iPad Pro 12.9 + Apple Pencil
App: Procreate

