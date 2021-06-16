Griyo - Home Rent Landing Page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Everyone !! 🤙
Very excited to share my shots this time. Continuing from the previous shots regarding the house rental app, this time I created a landing page version for it. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!
----------------------------------------------------
We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com
Check out our :
Instagram | Linkedin
Thanks !
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.