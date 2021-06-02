Griyo - Home Rental App 🏠

Hi Guys, I hope you are always happy !! 🤩

Very excited to share my latest shots. This time I created a design concept for a home rental application. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

Check out our :

Instagram | Linkedin

Thanks !