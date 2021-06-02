Regi Pangestu
Griyo - Home Rental App 🏠

Griyo - Home Rental App 🏠 property appartment rental app house property management real estate rent mobile app uidesign ar app real estate agency virtual tour minimal clean ui ux booking
Hi Guys, I hope you are always happy !! 🤩
Very excited to share my latest shots. This time I created a design concept for a home rental application. Let me know what you think about this. I hope you like it. Feel free to feedback and please press "L" if you like it ❤ Enjoy!

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate hi@enverventures.com

