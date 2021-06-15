Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Homage to KC Green's 'This is fine' comic after effects tvpaint product passport dolphin kcgreen animation
This is a scene from an animated film I recently made for EEB. It is (of course) a homage / riff on the wonderful KC Green's infamous 'this is fine' comic strip. If you are interested you can watch the full film on Youtube - search for 'The Product Passport' or maybe this will work - https://youtu.be/YqkjMcP1ql0

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
