Unused Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Really love the concept so I don't want to burry it. The logo package is for sale:
- Logo full version
- Vector file
- Logo guideline
- Logo Intro Animation (this shot)
- Logo Loading
Contact my email: hoanguyen2707@gmail.com
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram