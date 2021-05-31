Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nguyen
Hoang Nguyen
Capital Logo fintech capital symbol mark fireworks celebrate network arrow grow team logo
Hello Dribbblers,

I hope you would celebrate all of your investment.

1010 Capital is an Investment Management Company in the Crypto industry.

Enjoy the logo.

Posted on May 31, 2021
Vietnamese guy, who loves designing and animals.
