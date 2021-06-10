Chelsea Officer

Dispense logo

Chelsea Officer
Chelsea Officer
  • Save
Dispense logo marijuana branding branding brand d logo logo weed tech weed software dispensary management marijuana tech cannabis marijuana dispensary dispense
Download color palette

A logo I did for Dispense.

Manage, sell, and scale with Dispense: the digital dispensary management platform powering the country's top cannabis dispensaries.

Chelsea Officer
Chelsea Officer
Design @ Sense

More by Chelsea Officer

View profile
    • Like