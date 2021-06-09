Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Purrweb UI

Cryptocurrency Wallet Platform

Cryptocurrency Wallet Platform investment blockchain website web dashboard platform crypto fintech finance ewallet wallet cryptocurrency startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

The worldwide crypto hysteria in the media is more or less over 📰 But it doesn’t mean that the technology isn’t there anymore and people aren’t making transactions 💱
So, we designed a cryptocurrency wallet 💵

On the shot, you see the dashboard of such a platform and the most important info 💹
📊 Entry/exit schedule by week, month, or year
🧾 Recent transactions
💳 Cards view
💸 Quick transfer

We used white as a background color in combination with green, pink and black to make the most important info visible while having the whole composition neat and clean.

P.S. We already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉

Created by Tanya Shukina

We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
