Cryptocurrency Wallet Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
The worldwide crypto hysteria in the media is more or less over 📰 But it doesn’t mean that the technology isn’t there anymore and people aren’t making transactions 💱
So, we designed a cryptocurrency wallet 💵
On the shot, you see the dashboard of such a platform and the most important info 💹
📊 Entry/exit schedule by week, month, or year
🧾 Recent transactions
💳 Cards view
💸 Quick transfer
We used white as a background color in combination with green, pink and black to make the most important info visible while having the whole composition neat and clean.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. We already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉
Created by Tanya Shukina