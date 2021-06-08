Wondrium on AppleTV

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today was a big day.
About a year ago, I made this mockup of the AppleTV UI for a naming presentation. At the time Wondrium was in the top 5 of the names we tested. We had an idea, a mark, a simple palette, a few designs, and a whole lot of sweet-talkin' to sell the name through.
A year passed and today I turned on my AppleTV to see that mockup finally became reality.
Congrats to the Wondrium team. They pushed our work further than I could have imagined with new messaging, a refreshed UI, and a consistent rollout on every platform.
Visit Wondrium and sign up for a free trial here.
Read more about our work for Wondrium here.
Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director