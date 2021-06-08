Breno Bitencourt

Moment of Creativity Logo

Moment of Creativity Logo handmade crystal energy peace logo ornamental stone gem jewlery spirit chakra leaf simple organic yoga female artist art handcraft
Logo for a Handmade Custom Crystal Jewellery Artist, idea is pretty simple: a female figure on sort of a yoga posture, crossed legs with a gem in her hands.

