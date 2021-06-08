Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ritambhara Singh
Catalant Technologies

Collaborator Settings Modal

Ritambhara Singh
Catalant Technologies
Ritambhara Singh for Catalant Technologies
Hire Us
  • Save
Collaborator Settings Modal design design system collaborator settings modal ux ui figma
Download color palette

A modal I designed for users to change the collaborator access settings. A glimpse of Catalant's Design System.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Catalant Technologies
Catalant Technologies
Reimagining how work gets done
Hire Us

More by Catalant Technologies

View profile
    • Like