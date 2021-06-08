Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MUTI

The Power of Data

MUTI
MUTI
Hire Me
  • Save
The Power of Data editorial internet technology data woman design drawing graphic character texture illustration
The Power of Data editorial internet technology data woman design drawing graphic character texture illustration
Download color palette
  1. MUTI 3.jpg
  2. MUTI 1.jpg

Using data to make sense of the world. Cover illustration for Hello World Magazine

MUTI
MUTI
Creative studio
Hire Me

More by MUTI

View profile
    • Like